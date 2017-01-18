Bob Seger has released a tribute song, available for free download, dedicated to his late friend Glenn Frey on the one-year anniversary of the Eagles member’s passing.

“There’s no chorus per se or title section or anything. The idea was just to honour his memory and talk, very specifically, about my impression of him in 1966 when we first met.”

Click here to hear the “Glenn Song.”

Seger’s first hit, Ramblin’ Gamblin’ Man, released in 1969, featured Frey on background vocals. The two remained close throughout their careers.

Frey died on Jan. 18, 2016, and Seger later sang Heartache Tonight, which he co-wrote for the Eagles in 1979, at Frey’s memorial ceremony.