100.3 The Q! (CKKQ-FM), a division of
the Jim Pattison Broadcast Group LP
100.3 The Q! is a unique brand of rock radio which serves the unique lifestyle of rock music fans on southern Vancouver Island, led by the award-winning Ed Bain and The Q! Morning show. We're an adult rock station which features classic artists like The Rolling Stones and Led Zeppelin, along with a blend of newer music from the likes of Foo Fighters and The Black Keys. We never take ourselves too seriously, but do take a serious role in being an active community partner for a wide range of causes and events in Victoria and beyond.
Will you guys be offering a presale code for tickets to Elton John’s shows?
We haven’t heard anything from Live Nation about a presale, so I would say probably not, unfortunately. -Scøtt
So, there is no presale for Elton john?
I’m a frayed knot. No presale for us (and, consequently, you). =( webmeister Bud
So no presale for Elton? is the word ……
Since we haven’t heard from Live Nation regarding a presale, it appears that there will not be one. -Scøtt