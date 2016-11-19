It still feels somewhat surreal… Elton John coming to Victoria!
*Important programming note:* We will be using the pair of ticket intended for Monday’s edition of “Beltin’ For Elton” to do an on-air auction. 100% of the auction proceeds will go to help our 39 neighbors that lost their homes in the fire on Hillside and Blanshard.
The auction will run from 6-9am Monday. Top bid wins. The tickets will be the top price for this show.
Thank You.
Win tickets from Ed Bain and The Q! Morning Show. (Tuesday, November 22nd to Friday, November 25th) on “Bletin’For Elton”.
We will give you an Elton John Song clip and you start singing your little heart out the lyrics to win. We will then ask our lovey 9 listeners to vote on the winner via text. 250-475-1003
Monday, November 21st – Doug’s winning bid of $2150 will be matched by Golf For Kids and go to the victims of the Blanshar Court fire. (Thanks Doug!)
Tuesday, November 22nd song clip – Levon.
Wednesday, November 23rd clip – Rocket Man.
Thursday, November 24rth clip – Bennie And The Jets.
Friday, November 25th clip – Saturday Night’s Alright For Fighting.
~Graham

    • We haven’t heard anything from Live Nation about a presale, so I would say probably not, unfortunately. -Scøtt

