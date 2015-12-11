Dave Cutler, who spent 16 seasons as an kicker in the CFL, on 6 Grey Cup winning teams, is going into the B.C. Sports Hall of Fame.

Cutler, or “Cuttlefish” as he is known around The Rock Research Centre (he’s one of The Q!’s longtime sales and marketing guys) retired from football in 1984. When Dave retired, he was the leading scorer in pro football history.

Cutler is a member of the S.F.U. Sports Hall of Fame, the Edmonton Eskimos Wall of Honour, and inductee of the Canadian Football League. Check Dave’s impressive stats on the CFL induction page.

We’re proud of you, Dave. If you see Cutler on the street, give him a congrats.

Other B.C. Sports Hall of Fame 2016 inductees will include Steve Nash, Carl Valentine, and Wally Buono. You can visit the Hall of Fame at BC Place in Vancouver.

~Ryan