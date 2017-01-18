Alanis Morissette’s former business manager admits to ripping her off for millions, and has now copped a plea.

Federal prosecutors say a business manager who embezzled more than $6.5 million from the singer and other entertainment and sports figures has agreed to plead guilty. Jonathan Todd Schwartz agreed January 18 to plead guilty in L.A. federal court to two felonies that carry a maximum of 23 years in federal prison.

Schwartz admitted taking nearly $5 million from Morissette and $1.7 million from two other clients.

When confronted about the theft from Morissette, Schwartz had claimed he had invested the money in an illegal marijuana business. Prosecutors say he now says that was a lie.

Schwartz would face up to six years in prison under the plea deal.