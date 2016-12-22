Thursday, December 22, 2016

Metallica crash a grocery store – Butcher is all for it!

Megan Gibson -
Metallica were filming a segment for 'Billy on the Street' with Billy Eichner. They waltzed in a grocery store and had a sing along...
The Clash [Film Society Of Lincoln Center]

Scott’s Friday QuckPoll™: The Clash

Scott James -
I've always wanted to know. Love, Dr. Scott James Subscribe to Scott's NOW posts via RSS
The Rock Or Bust Tour Book 2015 [Rufus Stone]

AC/DC’s Big Bountiful Boffo Book Of Badass Bacchanalian Band Bashes

Scott James -
According to Ultimate Classic Rock, the AC/DC kids will be issuing a memento of their madcap Rock Or Bust Tour in the form of...
Premier Christy Clark

Christy Clark Unveils The BC Home Owner Mortgage And Equity Partnership...

Scott James -
The BC government is offering assistance to first time homebuyers in the form of an interest-free loan to help cover the cost of a...
Red Solo Cup Rockline Theme Thursday [The Loop]

The Q’s Rockline Theme Thursday With Scott James 121516: Red...

Scott James -
Tomorrow is the entry deadline for The Q's Red Solo Cup Craft Contest; next week, Q listeners will vote for their favorites, and the...
Foo Fighters [Alternative Nation]

Foo Fighters+Rick James+Led Zeppelin+Beach Boys=Freaktender

Scott James -
Music often makes unlikely bedfellows, and here's Exhibit F:  A bloke by the name of DJ Cummerbund has mashed up  Foo Fighters' The Pretender...
Operation [Milton Bradley] - AC/DC [Columbia Records]

Men Who Listen To Rock Music Can’t Win At Board Games....

Scott James -
If you're a gentleman of the not-female persuasion, and you want to crush all comers at Monopoly, Risk, chess, Scrabble or just about any...

Christmas Cheek From Mc — Uh — CHEER. I Mean...

Scott James -
Some things can't be unseen.  Exhibit A:  The unauthorized "adaptation" performed on a festive coffee cup offered by the fine people at McDonald's, who...
Toby Keith [Show Dog-Universal]

The Q’s Red Solo Cup Craft Contest Ideas

Scott James -
Toby "Red Solo Cup" Keith is the headliner at Sunfest 2017, and if you're the winner of our Red Solo Cup Craft Contest, Mr....

Extra BC Ferries holiday sailings

Shayne Kaye -
BC Ferries just announced a whole bunch of extra sailings added for the holiday schedule, including 98 for the Swartz Bay - Tsawwassen route. Have...

