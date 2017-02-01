This year marks 25 years since the release of Tom Cochrane’s album, Mad Mad World, which accelerated the Canadian singer-songwriter’s upward trajectory into the stratosphere.
To celebrate this milestone, Universal Music Canada is reissuing Mad Mad World in remastered deluxe edition, complete with the previously unreleased original demo recording of Love Is A Highway, from which grew the career-defining single Life Is A Highway, still in heavy rotation around the world a quarter-century later.
Mad Mad World remains among the top-selling albums in Canadian music history, achieving rare Diamond-certified status (Cochrane is one of only three Canadian males to reach this plateau) on the strengths of such hit singles as the title track, No Regrets, Washed Away, Sinking Like A Sunset, and, of course, Life Is A Highway, which reigned at #1 for six weeks in Canada.
Tom was kind enough to call me up and yack the album, golfing with Geddy Lee and his upcoming tour. (Feb 28th Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre)

