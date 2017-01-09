With Special Guests: Mumford and Sons. Friday, May 12th. BC Place, Vancouver.
Tickets will be on sale – Tuesday January 17th at 10AM through livenation.com– the only presale that will be happening is the U2 fan club.Tickets prices are: TBS [waiting on Live Nation]
Ed Bain and The Q! Morning Show will have Beat The Box Office tickets to giveaway this week. Be caller #100 when we play a U2 song. 250-475-1003.
~Graham

