The Victoria Day long weekend (May 19th through 21st) at Laketown Ranch in Lake Cowichan, B.C. It will be a weekend event featuring camping, music and other festival activities!
The first wave of artist announcements include:
SAM ROBERTS BAND – LOVERBOY – TROOPER – HONEYMOON SUITE – MATT MAYS – PRISM – HEADPINS with more artist announcements will be coming soon.
Full weekend passes start at $99 and are available now at www.laketownrock.com. Laketown Rock is presented by Wideglide Entertainment, the producers of Sunfest Country, British Columbia’s largest country music festival.
Laketown Ranch is a new 172 acre multi-use outdoor entertainment complex located in Lake Cowichan B.C. It features Canada’s largest permanent outdoor stage and natural amphitheatere. More venue information can be found at www.laketownranch.com.
—————————————————————————————————-
Win your weekend passes (with camping) this week, Wednesday February 22nd to Friday, February 24th from Ed Bain and The Q! Morning Show at 7:15AM.
PLUS: Your winning tickets gets you access to The Islands Rock Pit right in front of Main Stage! were you may just see Ed dancing his little heart out… (Ed’s appearance not guaranteed)
We will fire up the QMS CAN-more dryer to pick a caller number each morning. Good luck!
100.3 The Q! is a unique brand of rock radio which serves the unique lifestyle of rock music fans on southern Vancouver Island, led by the award-winning Ed Bain and The Q! Morning show.
We're an adult rock station which features classic artists like The Rolling Stones and Led Zeppelin, along with a blend of newer music from the likes of Foo Fighters and The Black Keys.
We never take ourselves too seriously, but do take a serious role in being an active community partner for a wide range of causes and events in Victoria and beyond.