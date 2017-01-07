This January 20-22, check out concerts like you’ve never seen them before at the YYJ Rocktographers Showcase!
Victoria’s best concert photographers will have their top shots from 2016 on display as art pieces in a gallery showcase at Fort Tectoria (777 Fort Street) — plus there will be live local music, beverages and more!
Friday, January 20
7PM – 9PM / ticketed & licensed (19+)
Live music from: Kirsten Ludwig, Jeff Kalesnikoff & The Depression
Saturday, January 21
Noon – 6PM / by donation
7PM – 9PM / ticketed & licensed (19+)
Live music from: Wise Child, DJ Boitano
Sunday, January 22
Noon – 6PM / by donation
Tickets $10 in advance at rocktographers.ca or at the door.