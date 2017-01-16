The Q! is proud to once again support Wounded Warrior BC Run happening Monday, February 20 – Sunday, February 26 from Port Hardy to Victoria. It’s 700 KM in 7 Days for an important cause- to raise awareness of PTSD and fundraise for Wounded Warriors Canada. To date, the event has raised over 100,000 dollars for this organization, which helps people from all backgrounds across the country.

For more details about the local relay style run, check out woundedwarriorrunbc.com

To find out more about the organization, and to donate, check out woundedwarrior.ca

The official kick-off event will be held at Jim Pattison Subaru on Tuesday, January 31st at 11AM.