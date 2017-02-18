The Q! is thrilled to once again present Victoria Beer Week from March 3 – 11!

Victoria Beer Week is a nine-day series of events highlighting a broad selection of BC craft breweries while educating greater Victoria residents about craft beer.

The week is fueled by events that pair BC craft beer and local Victoria artisan food vendors, with a clear focus on showcasing quality BC craft beer and educating beer enthusiasts.

Smaller tastings, seminars and micro-events happen at various venues throughout the week.

Find a full schedule of events here.