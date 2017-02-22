100.3 The Q is proud to present the First Annual Laketown Rock Festival May 19th through 21st at Laketown Ranch in beautiful Lake Cowichan, B.C. From now to May-Long listen to win weekend passes including camping to The Islands Rock Pit party pit in front of the main stage!

The Victoria Day long weekend event will feature camping, music and other festival activities for the whole family. The first wave of artist announcements include: SAM ROBERTS BAND – LOVERBOY – TROOPER – HONEYMOON SUITE – MATT MAYS – PRISM – HEADPINS

More artist announcements will be coming soon so stay tuned!

Full weekend passes start at $99 and are available now at www.laketownrock.com.