The Q! is excited to once again support the SPARK Festival from March 9 – 26 at The Belfry Theatre!

This highly successful and anticipated festival features free mini plays, free play readings, Belfry 101 Live, professional development workshops and a collection of mind-blowing new plays. Including:

BlissKrieg – a musical comedy about the two last people in the universe inside a post-human simulated paradise

Tickets for SPARK shows vary in price and are available at 250-385-6815, The Belfry Theatre Box Office or online here.