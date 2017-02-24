Tillicum Centre is proud to present the 8th annual LEGO Mania building competition! Check out all the great entries with your family on Saturday March 25th and Sunday March 26th at the Mall! Kids can register online and download an entry form for this official LEGO event at tillicumkids.com This year’s theme is Happy 150th Birthday, Canada! It’s free to enter, and you can win sweet Lego prizes! Sign up early as registration is limited to 100 participants. Master Builder Robin Sather will be working on giant scene throughout the weekend.

The Q is proud to support this super fun event year after year (heck, most of us still play with Lego!) We will have a judge from the radio station on site on Sunday to help decide this year’s winners and Q Roadie Chris Loran will be an MC at the event.