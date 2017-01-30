The Q! is proud to once again present Dine Around & Stay in Town Victoria!

The event runs from Friday, February 17 – Sunday, March 5 at over 60 restaurants, hotels and B&B’s in town.

Try out the many restaurants offering 3-course meals – including vegetarian and gluten-free options – for only $20 – $50/person! Then, pamper yourself with an overnight stay at one of the many participating hotels, motels or B&B’s, with room rates from $89 – $149.

Plus, get a taste of the event at the Dine Around Gala Launch on Thursday, February 16 at the Victoria Conference Centre from 5:00pm – 7:30pm – featuring all of the participating restaurants, breweries/wineries/cider houses. Tickets are $55 and available at Tourism Victoria’s Visitor Centre and online here.

Head here for a list of participating locations and menus.

Dine Around & Stay in Town is presented by Tourism Victoria and the BC Restaurant and Food Services Association