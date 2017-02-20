For the first time ever the CCAA (Canadian Collegiate Athletics Association) Women’s National Volleyball Championship is coming to Victoria! This highly competitive, exciting tournament will held in the PISE Gymnasium at Camosun College, Interurban campus! Be a part of all the fun and excitement at this 3 day tournament which runs March 8 – 11. Get a Championship pass, which gets you in for all games for just $30! The Championship pass will give you access to three full days of competition as the nation’s top collegiate women’s volleyball teams go for GOLD! Tickets will be available at the door, cash only! Find out more at camosun.ca/chargers

