100.3 The Q! is proud to support Big Brothers Big Sisters Victoria 5th Annual Bowl For Kids Sake, coming up April 22nd at Miracle Lanes in Sidney, and April 23rd at Langford Lanes in Westshore.

This is gonna be a full day of bowling fun! Teams will compete for bragging rights and prizes, while raising money for Big Brothers Big Sisters Victoria! Register NOW. Become a team captain, start raising money and have fun with friends, family and co-workers at the same time!

To find out more about Big Brothers Big Sisters Victoria, and their work matching vulnerable kids with positive adult role models, visit their website here.