So you think you can… fish?! Well, whip out that rod and reel, rev up the boat motor and get ready to land the big one at the 2nd annual W.T.F. Derby! (Winter Fishing Derby!)

It’s proudly presented by Trotac Marine. This fishing derby is in support of local salmon enhancement projects, to assist in their efforts of educating the public on conservation issues.

Tickets are $100 a piece, available at Trotac Marine 370 Gorge Rd. East, corner of Gorge and Jutland. More details: Final Weigh-in is at Esquimalt Anglers Clubhouse. First Prize $3,000.00 Second Prize $2000.00 Third Prize $1000.00! Want more details? Get in touch with Trotac Marine.

Enter below to win 2 tickets to this years derby, then listen to The Q! Morning Show on Friday, January 19th to find out who wins.