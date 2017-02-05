Win Your Dine Around And Stay In Town Gala Launch Tickets On The Q’s Dine ‘n Dash

Once again, The Q presents one of Vancouver Island’s tastiest events, Dine Around And Stay In Town Victoria — Friday February 17 through Sunday March 05, with more than 60 restaurants, hotels and B&Bs participating this year — and I’m giving you a chance to be one of the first to sample what’s on the menu this time around.

Join me at 1120am this week (Monday February 06 through Friday February 10) for The Q’s Dine ‘n Dash. I’ll give you a food or beverage category, and you’ll have ten seconds to give me three examples of it. Example (and no, I won’t be using this one): “Cat Food Brands” [Friskies, Meow Mix, Fancy Feast]. Get it right and I’ll hand over two tickets to the Dine Around gala launch, Thursday February 16 at the Victoria Conference Centre from 5pm til 730pm, where you can partake of goodies from all of the participating restaurants, breweries, wineries and cider houses, and hang out with Ryan Awram and Kirk Mason as they fill their faces perform The Q Afternoon Show live from the site.

Love, Dr. Scott James

