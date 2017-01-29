Win Your Colin James Tickets — And Maybe A Meet ‘n Greet — On The Q’s Jamesapalooza

Colin James makes his triumphant return to Victoria as he plays Royal Theatre Tuesday March 07, and we’d like to put you and a friend in the house for that one.

Mr. Q, who wears suits by Charles James and once lived in Jamestown Virginia but now lives in James Bay, got his hands on some Colin James tickets and told the people in the Q Promotion Hut to hand them over to Scott James, which they did — and I’m giving them away all this week (Monday January 30 through Friday February 03).

Listen for any Colin James song on The Q between 7am and 8am, call me at 250 475 100.3 when you hear it, and if you’re caller nine, I’ll slip you two tickets to the show, boom, like that. I’ll also put you in Friday’s draw for an upgrade to four tickets and a meetup with Colin for all four of you.

Love, Dr. Scott James

