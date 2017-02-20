Win Your CCAA Women’s Volleyball Championship Passes From Scott James

For the first time ever, the Canadian Collegiate Athletics Association Women’s National Volleyball Championship is coming to Victoria. This very competitive, exciting tournament will be held in the PISE Gymnasium at Camosun College’s Interurban campus, Wednesday March 08 through Saturday March 11, and Mr. Q has given me a stack of passes, which I’m going to pass along to you this week (Monday February 20 through Friday February 24).

Text the keyword SPIKE to me at 250 475 100.3; I’ll draw from all entries each day for a pair of passes worth $60. If you don’t win on a particular day, your name will remain in subsequent draws.

You’ll find much more information about this event on The Q’s Events page.

Love, Dr. Scott James

Subscribe to Scott’s Q Contests Page posts via RSS