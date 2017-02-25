The Q! is excited to once again support the SPARK Festival from March 9 – 26 at The Belfry Theatre!

This highly successful and anticipated festival features free mini plays, free play readings, Belfry 101 Live, professional development workshops and a collection of mind-blowing new plays.

Listen to The Q! Afternoon Show with Ryan Awram (2PM – 6PM) all this week (Feb 27 – Mar 3) for your chance to win a pair of vouchers to check out any performance at the festival! (reservations mandatory & seats subject to availability),