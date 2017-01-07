The 12th Annual Victoria Whisky Festival is back for another year of showcasing the best (and tastiest!) the whisky world has to offer.

As it does every year, the event is completely sold out. But that doesn’t mean you can’t still go…

On Thursday, January 19th Ryan Awram will host a live on-air auction for an extra special package; including 2 tickets to Victoria Whisky Festival’s popular Consumer Tasting event. Included in the package is your accommodation at one of the premiere hotels in the country the Hotel Grand Pacific –with breakfast! The best part? Proceeds from the auction will be given to our charity the TLC Fund For Kids. So bid early, bid often, and bid big! Its all going to the kids.

As well, Monday, January 9 – Friday, January 13 on The Q! Afternoon Show from 2- 6pm- listen to qualify to win a pair of these sought after tickets. One winner will be announced for those passes on Friday, January 13th.