So, you wanna see Colin James : Blue Highways Tour at the Royal Theatre on Tuesday March 7th? He’s a Canadian rock legend and he’s back in Victoria as part of his international tour.

Ed and Cliff want to give you a pair of tickets to the show- they’re cool like that. Listen to the Q Morning Show from Monday January 30th to Friday February 3rd for a chance to win yours!

More information on the concert is available in our concert section on theq.fm and you can purchase tickets HERE.