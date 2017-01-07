PISE (Pacific Institute for Sport Excellence) located at Camosun College Interurban Campus, is teaming up with 100.3 The Q! to bring you a 6 week training program for adults that promises to be FUN while at the same time, helping you reach your fitness goals! Cause when you think “The Q” you think “wildly fit and fun!”

It’s called The Q!s Funditioning Program! Session One starts soon, on Thursday January 19th at two locations. Not only will it be a total blast, but proceeds from Session One will be donated to the Sportstart Grant which provides funding for kids and teens to participate in a variety of get active programs. We hope to see each of our 9 listeners there!

For more details on the wide range of fitness programs for ALL ages offered by PISE, or to sign up for The Q!s Funditioning Program visit PISEworld.com

Also, all this week (Monday, January 9 – Friday, January 13) on QMS you can win a pair of passes for you and a workout buddy. Listen to Ed and Cliff for all the details!