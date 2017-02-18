For the first time ever the CCAA (Canadian Collegiate Athletics Association) Women’s National Volleyball Championship is coming to Victoria! This highly competitive, exciting tournament will held in the PISE Gymnasium at Camosun College, Interurban campus! Be a part of all the fun and excitement at this 3 day tournament which runs March 8 – 11. For more details, check out our events page.

All this week (February 20 -24) on The Q! Midday Show with Scott James you can win a pair of Championship Passes ($60 Value) which will get you into any game during the tournament, including the Bronze and Gold Medal matches.

Bump, set, spike!