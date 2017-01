Iconic Canadian rock band Blue Rodeo is returning to Victoria for a show at Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre next week on Thursday, January 26th in support of their new album “1000 Arms” which came out in October.

Tickets are still available: details on our concert page click here

