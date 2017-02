Just announced on 100.3 The Q! – Metallica is coming to Vancouver! The legendary rockers are bringing their “WorldWired Tour” to town, and you can win your tickets before they go on sale!

All this week (February 13 – 17) on The Q! Morning Show! win tickets to see Metallica with special guests Avenged Sevenfold and Gojira happening August 14th @ BC Place.

More details on our concert page.