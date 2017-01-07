100.3 The Q and Columbia Fuels are teaming up once again to help you turn up the heat.

This week (Monday January 09 through Friday January 13), listen for my Hot Song between 11am and noon; call me at 250 475 100.3 when you hear it, and if you’re caller nine, I’ll set you up with a $100 home heating oil gift card courtesy of our friends at Columbia Fuels — and I’ll put you in the grand prize draw for an upgrade to a $500 gift card.

Monday: Power Station — Some Like It Hot

Tuesday: Led Zeppelin — Hot Dog

Wednesday: Loverboy — The Kid Is Hot Tonite

Thursday: Rod Stewart — Hot Legs

Friday: Tom Cochrane & Red Rider — White Hot

Check out all of Columbia Fuels’ locally offered products and services here.

Love, Dr. Scott James

