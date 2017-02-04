The Q! is proud to once again present Dine Around & Stay in Town Victoria!

The event runs from Friday, February 17 – Sunday, March 5 at over 60 restaurants, hotels and B&B’s in town.

Want to get a taste of what the participating locations will have to offer? We have your chance to win tickets to the Dine Around Gala Launch on Thursday, February 16 at the Victoria Conference Centre from 5:00pm – 7:30pm – featuring all of the participating restaurants, breweries/wineries/cider houses.

