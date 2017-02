The Q! is proud to once again present Dine Around & Stay in Town Victoria!

The event runs from Friday, February 17 – Sunday, March 5 at over 60 restaurants, hotels and B&B’s in town — and we have your chance to win gift certificates to check out one of the restaurants!

Just listen to The Q! Afternoon Show with Ryan Awram (2PM – 6PM) all this week (Feb 13 – 17) for your chance to win a pair of $25 gift certificates to a participating Dine Around restaurant!