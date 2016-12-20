It’s the day after Christmas… you’re feeling pretty lazy, hanging around in your fuzzy new robe and slippers… and you can’t binge watch any more Netflix… or eat another single chocolate… or put up with your relatives (when are they going home again???) You just wanna get out of the house!

Or maybe you are on the road or at the office working… and you can’t wait for the night off.

We wanna bust up those Boxing Day Blues and give you a pair of suite tickets to the Q! Suite at Save-On-Food Memorial Centre to watch your Victoria Royals take on Prince George on Wednesday, December 28th!

We’ll have tickets on The Q! Morning Show, The Q! Midday Show, The Q! Afternoon Show AND The Q! Evening Show!

Its the Box Suite for Boxing Day, all day December 26th on 100.3 The Q!