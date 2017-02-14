Be Care-Ful And Win A $50 Peninsula Co-op Fuel Card

Many people care for family members in their own homes, which is often not an easy task. The dedicated people at Family Caregivers Of British Columbia offer support, education and many other resources which can make a positive difference, both for caregivers and those for whom they care.



The Q has teamed up with Family Caregivers and Peninsula Co-op to offer some extra thanks this week (Tuesday February 14 through Friday February 17). Using the Open Mic feature of The Q’s iOS or Android app for your mobile device, tell me your first name and a bit about the person for whom you care (example: “Hi, I’m Mary, and I’m looking after my dad Phil as he recovers from surgery”). I’ll make a random draw from all submissions each day; if yours is chosen, you’ll win a $50 Peninsula Co-op fuel card. Note: The Open Mic application accepts a maximum of 20 seconds of audio, and your submission may be played on the air. Make sure you check the Alert Me option so that I can contact you if you’re a winner.

You’ll find much more information about Family Caregivers Of BC right over here … and thank you for caring.

Love, Dr. Scott James

