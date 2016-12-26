It’s the week after Christmas—did you get everything you wanted? How about a pair of tickets to see Elton John at Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre March 11 or 12? Your chance to win is only a click or two away!

We want to get 14 thousand likes on the Q!s Facebook page. Check out our video on the Q!s Facebook Page and comment. Don’t forget to like our page as well!

As soon as we get to 14 thousand likes, we will do a draw for a pair of tickets to Elton John! Someone who liked the page and commented on the video will win! But here’s the rub- we will ONLY give em away if we get to 14 thousand likes.

Like our page and comment on our video to win!