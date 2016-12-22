Thursday, December 22, 2016

The Q!’s Red Solo Cup Craft Contest

One vote per person. Multiple entries will be disqualified

Who’s crafty craft deserves to send them to Sunfest with a crazy amazing VIP package? Vote below to let us know!

Grand Prize Draw will be held on The Q! Morning Show on Friday, December 23.

Rob Dyke

David Maguire

Candace Parker

Jason Denholm

Isaac Balaam

I'm voting for:

And here's my e-mail address

