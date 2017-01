How do you make the NFL’s Pro-Bowl week a bit more entertaining while everyone’s just killing time until next weekend’s Super Bowl? Add some new challenge events like dodgeball!

What would it look like if the NFL’s best played a game of dodgeball? Now we know.

They also had a quarterback accuracy competition with moving targets, a strength/speed relay, and a catch-balls-dropped-from-over-100-feet-by-a-drone contest.

What do they do next year?

~Shayne