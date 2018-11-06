‘Money In A Minute’ on hold, cue Rotten Tomatoes!

Ed and Cliff are on vacation for a week. They return Monday November 12 with Money In A Minute for Coastal Heat Pumps. Answer 9 questions correctly in 60- seconds to win cash.

Heather and Ryan from The Q! Afternoon Show are filling airtime for the boys until then.

Play Rotten Tomatoes at 7:15am. The critic and viewer fueled website for movie and TV reviews is the ‘go to’ site for lots of viewers these days.

Two contestants get a movie title and have to guess the closest Rotten Tomatoes score, or TOMATO-METER. Closest score wins.

This week’s prize is tickets to an upcoming Victoria Royals game.