Win Your Jesse Roper Tickets From Scott James

Nov 05, 2018 Scott James

Jesse Roper‘s last performance at the McPherson was just plain sold right out, because of course it was — and the next one, Saturday November 17, also at the McPherson, is heading in that direction. However, you can secure a couple of those sought-after tickets this week (Monday November 05 through Friday November 09).

Listen for any Jesse Roper song on The Q between 10am and 11am, call me at 250 475 100.3 when you hear it, and if you’re caller nine, two tickets to the show will be all yours.

