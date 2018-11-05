Pit bull bites four people at house party in Colwood

The fate of a rescue dog is in question after a weekend house party in Colwood at which RCMP say the animal became agitated and bit several people.

West Shore RCMP were called to a home in the 3000 block Pickford road early Saturday morning to find 13 people, including several children, had barricaded themselves in the home to protect themselves from the roughly 45-kilogram pit bull.

None of the children were hurt and the dog’s owner, one of the four people bitten, had managed to secure it in a bedroom before police arrived.

“CRD Animal Control Officers have seized the Pitbull who had been recently adopted by the family as a rescue animal. The attack started during some rough housing between two intoxicated adult male guests at the party where it appears the dog was bumped into and became aggressive,” says Cpl. Chris Dovell of the West Shore RCMP.

The four-year-old, recently adopted pit bull has been seized and its history of aggression is being reviewed.