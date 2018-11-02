Central Saanich man sentenced to jail time for child sexploitation

Central Saanich police say a man has been sentence to jail time following complaints of online child sexploitation.

Investigators started looking into 19-year-old Seamus Weeks in November 2015.

He became linked to various online aliases which he used to threaten or blackmail several teenage girls into providing sexually explicit images via social media platforms.

On Wednesday October 31, Weeks was found guilty of several offences including luring persons under 18 by telecommunication, possession of child pornography, invitation to sexual touching, criminal harassment, uttering threats and extortion.

He was sentenced to 18 months in jail.