Google releases their list spookiest street view spots in Canada

To celebrate Hallow’een, Google Maps has released the 10 spookiest street view locations in Canada.

#1 on the list is Craigdarroch Castle. Built by Robert Dunsmuir, the house was still under construction when he died in 1889.

Since his death, rumours of paranormal activity have bubbled. People report a piano that plays itself, a ghostly woman in white, and objects moving on their own.

Here`s the spookiest street view locations in Canada shared by Daily Hive.