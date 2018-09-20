This Job Pays You $50 Per Hour To Smoke Weed -- But You'll Have To Be A Pot Expert To Get It

If you’re someone with a high (heh) level of knowledge regarding The Devil’s Lettuce, you might have a future as an “expert-level connoisseur”, working for Canadian cannabis outfit A Higher Level Of Thought: the company has vacancies on its Cannabis Curation Committee, and feedback from connoisseurs will be used to put together “sample packs” — prepackaged flights of premium strains which customers can evaluate at home.

The gig pays $50 per hour, with a maximum of 12 hours per month. Committee members are expected to report on the “visual, factory (sic), and tactile examination of samples,” with your bud costs and related expenditures covered. Social media posts and appearances in videos are also required.

However, your knowledge will have to go beyond how to roll a joint. You’ll need to know what a trichome is, and what “the ideal temperature to vaporize and evaluate terpenoid profile” is, among other things. You’ll also need to be a resident of Canada.

If you’re blazing with anticipation, the AHLOT application page is right over here, and the deadline is (of course) Wednesday October 17.

