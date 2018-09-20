Ann Wilson Covers Lesley Gore On Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Wednesday night on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Ann Wilson was in the house with her powerful take on the 1964 nugget You Don’t Own Me, which was a number two hit for Lesley Gore.

You Don’t Own Me has particular significance for Wilson: “‘You Don’t Own Me’ was originally an early feminist anthem in the 1960s and Seventies,” she says in a media release. “Since then the idea of self possession has grown to be more universal. This song is about refusing to be objectified and owned. By anyone.”

The tune is one of the classics Wilson tackles on her recently released Immortal album, which also carries numbers originally from David Bowie, Tom Petty, and Leonard Cohen, among other late artists. “The souls [of these artists] may have departed but the songs will forever be their resonances,” she says. “These are the poets of our time and their expressions must be handed down. Poetry is lasting and elemental like carvings in rock.”

Immortal Tracklist:

01. ”A Different Corner” (George Michael)

02. ”A Thousand Kisses Deep” (Leonard Cohen)

03. ”Back to Black” (Amy Winehouse)

04. “Baker Street” (Gerry Rafferty)

05. ”I Am the Highway” (Chris Cornell, Audioslave)

06. ”I’m Afraid of Americans” (David Bowie)

07. ”Life in the Fast Lane” (Eagles)

08. ”Luna” (Tom Petty)

09. ”Politician” (Cream)

10. ”You Don’t Own Me” (Lesley Gore)

