November Nineteenth, Nab Knopfler’s Nice New Notable Noodlings

We haven’t heard much from him during the past three years or so, but Mark Knopfler is anything but gone. His ninth album, Down The Road Wherever, will drop Friday November 19, and, as usual, it’s full of Knopflore: “The album features 14 new songs inspired by a wide range of subjects,” according to a media release, “including Knopfler’s early days in Deptford with Dire Straits, a stray soccer fan lost in a strange town, the compulsion of a musician hitching home through the snow and a man out of time in his local greasy spoon diner.” The first release from the project is Good On You Son.

Knopfler produced the record along with former Dire Straits keyboardist Guy Fletcher, who has been one of his primary collaborators since the group disbanded in 1995. He did some heavy touring in 2015 to promote the previous album, Tracker, but has been on the down low since — he didn’t even show up in Cleveland earlier this year when Dire Straits were inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame, and had no comment at all on the induction. Meanwhile, as some of his former bandmates prepare to tour North America under the DSL – Dire Straits Legacy banner, Knopfler doesn’t appear to have any Down The Road Wherever touring plans just yet.

