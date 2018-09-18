The Q's Rockline Theme Thursday With Scott James 092018 -- Hockey, Eh

The Victoria Royals take on the Prince George Cougars in a couple of home games at Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre this Friday night and Saturday night, with the puck dropping at 705 both nights, and I’m handing out tickets for that Saturday game this week. Listen for the slapshot and goal between 10am and 11am, get in a phone booth and ring me up when you hear it, and if you’re caller nine, I’ll set you up with some tickets.

This week’s Rockline Theme Thursday today is all about hockey — any rock song (okay, okay, the late Stompin’ Tom is the exception to the rule) related in any way to hockey in general, or the Royals in particular, is fair game for airplay consideration today.

If there’s a particular song you’d like me to play for you, send me an e-mail request, or join me at noon oh five and call or text me at 250 475 100.3 as we put a few past the goalie, on The Q’s Rockline Theme Thursday.

Here are some things which would probably be good to go on the show this week:

Love, Dr. Scott James



Subscribe to Scott’s Now posts via RSS



Report An Error Or A Typo