Campers forced to leave another tent city in Saanich

Dozens of police officers are forcing campers to leave a homeless encampment site on Ravine Way and Carey Road in Saanich.

At around 8:00am on Tuesday morning, police put tape around the site, telling campers they are carrying out the trespass order on provincial land.

“It was pretty intimidating when you got the whole place quarantined with police tape and everything,” says Scott Taylor-homeless camper at the site. “I don’t know what the solution is, it sucks having to get up and pack up all your stuff every day.”

The provincial government says the site is not safe in forcing campers off the land, noting the proximity to the land. The encampment developed in the hours after a court injunction last week forced the closure of another tent city at Regina Park; a short distance away.

Dozens of #Saanich police officers at the homeless encampment on Ravine Way and Carey Rd. Police tape around the area. They are asking campers to leave because they trespassing. Looks peaceful oustside of the officers and yellow tape #yyj pic.twitter.com/QrngWmIKvB — Art Aronson (@ArtAronson) September 18, 2018

Many campers say they will go back to occupying Rudd Park, a site that some campers tried after the dismantling of the Regina Park tent city.

“There are other parks to go to, but we are still under the 7:00pm-9:00am restriction,” said homeless spokesperson Blair Este.

Este says on the political side, they took it out of the Municipality side and on the provincial side by moving the park to ministry land.

“Now we see how the provincial government is reacting. I don’t understand why Ministry of social services, B.C housing and other government agencies can’t get together and solve these problems.”

Saanich Police say they are letting the homeless people know of the parks where they can temporarily camp.

We’re letting people know, who are experiencing homelessness, there are 100+ parks in #saanich where seeking temporary shelter is permitted https://t.co/ti8u70jMyt. Temporary overnight sheltering can occur from 7 p.m. to 9 a.m. Temp sheltering is not avail in these parks tho. pic.twitter.com/YDbkopjwLF — Saanich Police (@SaanichPolice) September 18, 2018