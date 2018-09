RCMP are asking for witnesses to the major three car collision that shut down Sooke Road last Friday.

The crash happened at around 2 p.m. on a stretch of Sooke Road near Laidlaw Road.

Three people were taken to hospital with unspecified injuries.

Investigators say they don’t suspect alcohol or drugs to be factors in the crash, but a medical issue may have been a contributing factor.

Witnesses can contact RCMP at 250-642-524.