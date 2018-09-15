Win Front Row tickets to MELON – camp from the Q! Morning Show!

John Mellencamp will be at Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre on Monday, November 12th and The Q! Morning Show crew were really scratching their melons to figure out a fun way to give away the tickets we have, including a pair in the FRONT ROW!

In typical academic style, the boys will be asking for you to TEXT IN A PICTURE OF A MELON or ANYTHING MELON RELATED when you hear a John Mellencamp song between 6AM and 9AM. It’s all good now that we figured out how to spell M-E-L-O-N. (One L) Points for creativity. Each day, you will have a chance to win a pair of tickets in rows 5, 4, 3, 2 AND 1!!!

Contest runs Monday, September 17 – Friday, September 21.