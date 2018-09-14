QMS September 17 – 21

Win tickets to John Mellencamp, Monday, November 12th at Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre in rows 5 – 1!

Each morning we will play a Mellencamp song and when we do, fire us a text to 250-475-1003. Include the word “mellon, Melloncamp, a mellon emoji… a picture of a mellon” SOMETHING mellon-y and we will draw for a winner each day when the song ends.

Win tickets to The Victoria Royals home opener (and of course perhaps the cash) on Money In A Minute at 7:15AM.

Win gift cards to New York Fries by vanquishing Ed’s Polka Monster at 8:15AM.

The Q! Morning Show’s Money Launderin’ Machine goes Fridays at 8:40AM. We heave our golf balls in the dryer and give it a spin. The dryer predicts which numbers we will play in the Lotto Max for the week. Here are the numbers for the Friday, September 14th draw: 2,5,13,14,21,22,29

As an added bonus for the next couple of weeks, we are doing an Alice Cooper themed edition of the dryer. Ed’s buddy down in Arizona sent us some Alice Cooper scratch and wins so we are going to scratch one Alice Cooper ticket each week and share anything we win with our valued 9 listeners! We won $5 on the Friday, September 14th ticket!