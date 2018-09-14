Skip to Content
ON AIR NOW9:00 AM - 2:00 PMScott James
listen live
Home

New Music From Smashing Pumpkins: Silvery Sometimes (Ghosts)

By Scott James
-
September 14, 2018 08:32 am
Victoria, BC, Canada / 100.3 The Q!
New Music From Smashing Pumpkins: Silvery Sometimes (Ghosts)

The eleventh album from Smashing Pumpkins will drop Friday November 16, marking the first time in more than twenty years that original founding members Billy Corgan, James Iha, Jimmy Chamberlin, and Jeff Schroeder appear together on an album.

Shiny And Oh So Bright, Vol 1/LP: No Past. No Future. No Sun includes Silvery Sometimes (Ghosts), the followup to Solara, which was released in June. The new single channels late 70s Pumpkins, and the video shows Corgan’s handwriting transcribing the lyrics.

Terminator Thumbs Up

Love, Dr. Scott James

Subscribe to Scott’s Now posts via RSS

Report An Error Or A Typo

Comments

Leave a Reply

Latest

More

Trending

More